Saharanpur village pond reborn as India-shaped eco-tourism site

Seen from above, it resembles a miniature map of India filled with water. In Chakwali village of Saharanpur, a once-neglected pond is being transformed into the ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Bharat Sarovar,’ an eco-tourism attraction shaped like the country and inspired by Subhash Chandra Bose’s legacy.

The India-shaped ‘Subhash Chandra Bose Bharat Sarovar’, spread across about 32 metres in length and 29 metres in breadth, takes shape in Saharanpur’s Chakwali village. (Sourced)

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The site has been converted from a neglected waterbody that once served as a dumping ground into a structured eco-tourism destination. Designed in the outline of India, the sarovar measures about 32 metres in length and 29 metres in breadth, combining national symbolism with rural development and environmental conservation.

The project is being developed under an eco-tourism initiative, with officials stating that more than 80% of the construction and landscaping work has been completed. The work is expected to be finished by the end of June.

Director general tourism Vedpati Mishra said, “Planned facilities include walking pathways around the pond, stone seating arrangements, gazebos, improved lighting and signage systems, sanitation blocks, food kiosks, and extensive horticultural landscaping. A dedicated base structure has also been prepared for the installation of a statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, further reinforcing the site’s thematic identity.”

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{{^usCountry}} Residents say the transformation has been driven largely by community participation, with villagers helping clean and redevelop the waterbody. The project is expected to create livelihood opportunities through tourism-related activities such as food stalls, maintenance and visitor services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents say the transformation has been driven largely by community participation, with villagers helping clean and redevelop the waterbody. The project is expected to create livelihood opportunities through tourism-related activities such as food stalls, maintenance and visitor services. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said Saharanpur recorded around 4.6 lakh visitors in 2025 and projects such as the Bharat Sarovar are expected to strengthen the district’s position on Uttar Pradesh’s eco-tourism map.