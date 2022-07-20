Sale of pork, pork products banned in Lucknow

The sale of pork meat and products has been banned in the city following the spread of African swine fever among pigs in Lucknow.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar imposed the ban following confirmation of over 100 pig deaths due to African swine fever by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Anand Nagar (ICAR-NIHSAD) Bhopal. The report came on Tuesday evening which confirmed the deaths of pigs due to African swine fever.

The DM directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the animal husbandry department to take every step to prevent the spread of this disease among pigs. He directed for intensive cleaning, disinfection and sanitisation work in the affected areas on a war-footing.

He also ordered a ban on the movement of pigs in the disease-affected areas, besides prohibiting any type of pig market in the city.

The DM also directed the LMC to start an awareness campaign for pig farmers to make them aware about the African swine fever. The authorities have also been directed to ensure treatment of pigs suffering from the disease. The DM has warned against pigs roaming in the open and pig farmers have been advised to keep the pigs in enclosures.

Teams of the animal husbandry department and LMC will remain in contact with all pig farmers and will help in disinfecting and cleaning areas where pigs are kept.

Important Numbers

Information of any kind of unnatural pig deaths can be passed on to the district nodal officer of animal husbandry department, Lucknow, Dr Atul Kumar Awasthi, deputy chief veterinary officer, Lucknow on his cell number 9412188325 and animal husbandry department, Lucknow’s District Control Room No. 9450195814.

Residents can also call on the helpline number 0522-2622080 of the health department and in the event of pigs roaming in the open, they can call the control room numbers - 9151055671, 9151055672 and 9151055673.