Samajwadi Party alliance with Shivpal unlikely to be announced on Mulayam Singh Yadav birthday

Contrary to speculation, an alliance between the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) may not be announced on SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday on Monday (November 22).

The Samajwadi Party will focus only on Mulayam Singh’s birthday, rather than on joinings or alliance announcements, people aware of the issue said.

Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary on Saturday said the party will celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday on November 22 with simplicity.

“On the instructions of the national president Akhilesh Yadav, the party will celebrate the birthday of former minister for defence Mulayam Singh Yadav in all districts on November 22. Discussions will also be held on the party’s foundation and chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s life, political struggles, and his commitment towards the socialist ideology,” said Chaudhary.

Regarding the likelihood of an announcement about the alliance between the SP and the PSP-L on Monday, Chaudhary said the Samajwadi Party chief had never mentioned any date and dismissed it as speculation.

On November 3, Akhilesh Yadav had declared the intent to try and forge an alliance with PSP-L. He had made the politically significant comment in his ancestral village Saifai (Etawah) ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls.

“… The SP will endeavour to ally with regional parties. Uncle (Shivpal) also has a party. Naturally, we will try to forge an alliance with uncle’s party also. We will accord him full respect. Will make full efforts to take him along in the elections,” he had said.

Asked whether the PSP-L would merge with the SP, Akhilesh Yadav had said: “Alliance, not merger”.