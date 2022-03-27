Samajwadi Party, allies to hold meeting in Lucknow on Monday

A meeting of all newly elected MLAs of the Samajwadi Party and its allies will be held at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.

Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel made the announcement about the meeting at a press conference on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, who was appointed as the new leader of opposition in the UP assembly on Saturday, will chair Monday’s meeting.

He would greet the alliance partners and their MLAs. He is also likely to draw up strategy with them on their role as opposition members in the UP assembly.

The alliance leaders who won the recently concluded UP assembly polls on the SP ticket are also likely to be present.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia president Shivpal Yadav and Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel won the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election on the SP ticket. Shivpal won the Jaswant Nagar seat (Etawah). Pallavi Patel defeated deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu.

It remains to be seen if Shivpal Yadav attends the meeting on Monday or not. He was reportedly miffed over not getting an invitation to the SP MLAs meeting on Saturday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was elected as the SP Legislature Party leader at Saturday’s meeting.

Naresh Uttam Patel had clarified that the Saturday’s meeting was only meant for the newly elected MLAs who are also SP members.

The SP-led alliance is the biggest opposition block in the UP assembly now. The SP had won 111 seats and its alliance partners Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) got eight and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) won six seats in the UP assembly.

As for the other opposition parties, the Congress has two MLAs and the BSP one MLA.