Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav distributes free laptops to students on his birthday
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav distributed free laptops to meritorious students as he turned 49 on Friday. With his gesture, the former chief minister sought to remind the BJP government about its poll promise of giving laptops to students.
Akhilesh Yadav also demanded that the government should grant two-wheelers to students.
“We could give laptops only to a few children since we are out of power. And these were given so that the government remembers the free laptops promise,” Akhilesh Yadav said, addressing the media after the distribution ceremony.
He claimed the BJP had made a similar promise ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, but did not fulfil it.
“I am giving you (the laptops) to remind the government. We can give these only to some people, but the government can give them to everyone,” Akhilesh Yadav, who also is the leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, added.
In its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022 (the manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls), the BJP had promised two crore tablets and smartphones under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, if voted to power.
Highlighting that he does not celebrate his birthday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Those who celebrate should know that they lost a year (jo manaate hain woh yaad kar lein unkaa ek saal kum ho jaataa hai).”
In a message to the students, he said hard work never goes unrewarded.
“A person, who works hard, eventually gets honour. People are looking toward you and the society has hopes from you. A person who works hard moves ahead,” he added.
YOGI, PRIYANKA, MAYAWATI GREET SP CHIEF
Political leaders from across the spectrum greeted Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday on Friday.
In a tweet in Hindi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Best wishes to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadavji on his birthday.”
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet wished Akhilesh Yadav a long life.
“Best wishes to the national president of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadavji on his birthday. May God give you long life, and you always stay healthy,” she said.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also wished Yadav on his birthday.
“Congratulations and best wishes to his family members on this occasion,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin in a tweet said, “Birthday greetings to the intrepid Opposition Leader of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president.”
UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended birthday wishes to Akhilesh Yadav through a tweet in Hindi.
(With inputs from agencies)
