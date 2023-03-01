Samajwadi Party gave One District One Mafia: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched an attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying it had given One District One Mafia and raised caste issues while his government had implemented the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme taking the state ahead on the path of development. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

“U.P’s exports have doubled vis-à-vis the exports in 2016-17 (when SP was in power) due to ODOP. You gave One District One Mafia. There was no district that did not have organised crime. Our ODOP scheme gave a new identity to the micro medium and small enterprises (MSMEs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving ODOP items as gifts at various international forums. Instead of appreciating ODOP, you are insulting it,” the chief minister said while intervening in the general debate on the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2023-24 in the state legislative assembly here.

“I wanted a debate on making the state a trillion-dollar economy in this House. But when this House had a special session to discuss the sustainable development goals, the Samajwadi Party stayed away. Barring Shivpal Singh Yadav, all the SP members stayed away,” Yogi Adityanath said, pointing at the absence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav there.

Yogi Adityanath also said the Uttar Pradesh budget would usher the state into “Ram Rajya”. He praised the SP chief’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is national general secretary of the party/

“Shivpal Singh Yadav may or not get respect in the Samajwadi Party. We will continue to respect him (Shivpal Singh Yadav) We are still in touch with each other.”

He called the “Samajwad” being purused by the Samajwadi Party a“bahrupiya” (impersonator) brand and said the same had various names like Loktantrik (democratic) and Pragatisheel (progressive) Samajwadi.

“What kind of welfare will they do? This is like a mirage. This makes poor of the rich, slaves of the poor and idiots of intellectuals. It, however, makes powerful those close to the leaders and is the biggest hypocrisy of today,” he said.

Yogi read out a couplet from Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s Rashmi Rathi to make his point that the leader of opposition was unnecessarily raising the issue of caste. He made a light of SP chief not being able to read out the couplet from Rashmi Rathi in the house. He said Uttar Pradesh has power of youth and the largest workers’ market.

Uttar Pradesh contributed to 8% of India’s GDP and the same would have to be raised to 20% when India becomes a five-trillion dollar economy, the chief minister said.

He said the state would become a trillion-dollar economy and there should be no doubt about it.

“We are talking about development and you (Samajwadi Party leaders) are talking about caste. Keep in mind the feelings of the people of Uttar Pradesh and give a push to the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy,” he said.

“For the first time, proposals have been received for investment in all the districts. Out of investment proposals of ₹33.50 lakh crore, east U.P. got proposals for ₹10 lakh crore and Bundelkhand for ₹4.29 lakh crore. The budget has laid the foundation for making the state self-reliant,” he said.

Yogi referred to the Prayagraj killing of a lawyer, Umesh Pal prime witness in the BSP MLA Rajpu Pal murder case of 2005, and said the leader of opposition’s pictures have gone viral on social media.

“There were two ways to deal with a problem -- the first being to face the same while the other is to run away from it,” he said, indicating that the leader of opposition had preferred to stay away instead of facing the situation.

