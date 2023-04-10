SP too gears up for civic polls in Uttar Pradesh

Gearing up for upcoming urban local body (ULB) polls in the state, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked its selection committees in respective districts to shortlist three names each for each post and send it to the party state headquarters soon. The party had put in place these committees last week.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

The SP has also decided, according to a senior leader, to allot party’s symbols to most of its candidates while in some places (depending on local political circumstances) its candidates or supported candidates will contest as “free” candidates.

The party is also likely to take along some small parties like the Azad Samaj Party and the Mahan Dal for the civic polls. The party is now holding meetings at its headquarters on a daily basis.

After a meeting on Monday, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said: “The people in the state are sick and bored over the lies and speeches of the BJP. The people now want a change. The people in the state will bring that change first in the urban local body polls and then in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

In a statement, he attacked the ruling BJP over smart city projects, Ganga cleaning, roads, drinking water, sewage, filth in cities and communicable diseases. He also attacked the government over stray cattle menace and bull attacks.