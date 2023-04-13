U.P. civic polls: SP declares mayoral candidate for Kanpur, changes one

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced one more mayoral candidate while it also changed one. With this, the party has named nine mayoral candidates so far for the upcoming urban local body polls to be held next month. Samajwadi Party election symbol. (HT file)

Vandana Bajpai was declared the party’s mayoral candidate from Kanpur. Vandana Bajpai is the wife of SP MLA from Kanpur Amitabh Bajpai. The party has also announced former MLA Satish Jataria as its mayoral candidate from Jhansi, cancelling the candidature of Raghuveer Chaudhury, according to a press statement issued by SP state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the party announced the name of Vandana Mishra as its mayoral candidate from Lucknow while Kajal Nishad and Ajay Srivastava had been fielded from Gorakhpur and Prayagraj respectively.

The party has fielded Seema Pradhan from Meerut, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Mashrur Fatima from Firozabad and Ashish Pandey from Ayodhya. The urban local body polls are scheduled on May 4 and May 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.