Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Samajwadi Party ousts its 11 district chiefs
lucknow news

Samajwadi Party ousts its 11 district chiefs

Reports said the party's nominees in many districts did not turn up for filing their nomination papers for the post of zila panchayat chairman.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The action has been taken on the directives of the party president Akhilesh Yadav,(PTI)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday sacked the presidents of its 11 district units with immediate effect, the party said here on Saturday. In a statement, SP’s state unit president Naresh Uttam said presidents of Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Mau, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bhadohi, Gonda and Lalitpur districts have been removed with immediate effect.

The action has been taken on the directives of the party president Akhilesh Yadav, he added. Though no reason was cited in the statement release for the party’s action against its district unit chiefs, reports reaching here from some districts said the party's nominees in many districts did not turn up for filing their nomination papers for the post of zila panchayat chairman.

In Bhadohi, the party's nominee, Shyam Kumari Maurya, whose candidature was announced about a month ago, did not turn up for filing her nomination. In Gorakhpur, SP candidate Jitendra Yadav was also not able to file his papers. On Saturday, nominations were filed in all districts of the state for the post of zila panchayat chairman and the polling will take place on July 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi party sp chief akhilesh yadav
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP