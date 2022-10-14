Samajwadi Party patronises goondas: U.P. Dy CM Pathak in Gola

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday termed it a political outfit which was “patronising goondas”.

Saying that Modi-led Centre and Yogi-led U.P. government were fulfilling the dream of “Ekatma Manavvad (integral humanism)” nurtured by Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, Pathak urged the Gola constituency people to elect BJP candidate Aman Giri as their representative in the U.P. assembly.

Addressing a public rally in support of party candidate Aman Giri at Public Inter College in Gola, Pathak lashed out at the Samajwadi Party for the “poor law and order” during its (SP’s) regime in the state.

Pathak said unlike during the SP regime, police under the Yogi rule had taught the criminals a lesson of rule of law and the guns of the goondas were gathering rust now. “Under the BJP government, criminals and goondas are either behind the bars or out of the state,” he said.

Gola byboll: Seven candidates in the fray

A total of seven candidates, including ruling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aman Giri and the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Vinay Tiwari, are in the fray for bypoll to Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency for which the nomination process ended on Friday. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3.

Bypoll to the seat was necessitated following the death of its sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6 this year. The BJP has fielded his son Aman Giri from the seat. The Samajwadi Party has fielded its former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

The nominations were accepted from October 7 to October 14 while scrutiny of the papers would be done on Saturday (October 15). As per the district election officials, candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 17.

Barring the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, no other major political outfit, including the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party, has fielded their candidates. Gola constituency was formed in 2012 and during the first election here, SP candidate Vinay Tiwari was elected.During the 2017 and 2022 U.P. election, BJP’s Arvind Giri had emerged victorious garnering over 48% vote share.

