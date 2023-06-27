2024 LS polls: SP’s booth verification drive from June 28

In its preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) election, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will run a fortnight-long booth verification campaign from Wednesday (June 28).

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the booth management programme that will end on July 10, the party office-bearers will carry out a physical verification of voting booths in their respective areas. Later, they will report to the party headquarters if they find any anomalies in the establishment of booths.

Party’s state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel on Sunday issued a circular addressed to all office-bearers and other associated leaders in this regard. Patel, in the circular, said in the last (2022) UP assembly polls, there were several booths that were distant or isolated and because of which some “hoodlums” had either disrupted or influenced polling at such booths.

“If you find any anomalies in any booth or its location, submit a written objection to the district election officer,” says the circular. Patel also sought proposals for the party’s booth management for the 2024 LS polls, asking the office bearers to submits them to the party’s state headquarters by July 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patel pointed out that the Election Commission will finalise the list of booths for the 2024 polls on August 16. Thus, it was important that the party must submit its objections/suggestions regarding booths to respective district magistrate in time, Patel said in the circular.

The objections by the party will also be sent to the chief election commissioner if the party representatives claimed and objections regarding booths were not entertained by any district magistrate, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON