Provide adequate power supply to Prayagraj farmers: SP leader urges U.P. CM

Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh has appealed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to restart the government’s special facility for the farmers of trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj under which the government provided 20-22 hours of electric supply to them earlier.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh. (HT file photo)

Elaborating on the special provision on Thursday, he said that earlier for the years in which there used to be scarcity of rain in Prayagraj, the then SP government used to supply uninterrupted electricity to the farmers from Bundelkhand region. He was talking to media persons at his residence here.

“However, this provision has remained suspended for the last seven years,” he claimed. “There has been shortfall of rain in the district. Besides, electricity is being provided for only 10-12 hours and even during this period there are multiple tripping resulting in the farmers not being able to irrigate their fields from private or government tube wells,” Singh further claimed.

“Without proper and reliable water supply, farmers are not able to sow paddy and their fields are lying dry and barren,” he said. The senior SP leader said, “It is an alarming situation that needs immediate government attention and intervention.”

He appealed to the CM to immediately restart the process of supplying adequate electricity to the region and for that if need be, to reduce electric supply to the industries.