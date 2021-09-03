Samajwadi Party will give due respect to dalits, OBCs & allies: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his party would give due respect to Dalits, other backward classes (OBCs) and allies.

“SP allies will get justice, respect and participation,” said Akhilesh while addressing Jankranti Yatra participants at a function held at the SP’s state headquarters.

SP chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was also present at the function. “Baaees mein bicycle (bring ‘bicycle’ to power in 2022),” Mulayam said referring to ‘bicycle’, the SP’s election symbol. Building on the same theme, Akhilesh said the SP had given respect to all communities.

“When it comes to giving respect to your ‘samaj’ (community), the SP has never backtracked. We assure you that we will not do injustice to you,” Akhilesh said.

Congratulating its ally, the Janvadi Party (Socialist) headed by Sanjay Singh Chauhan, for the successful completion of the Jankranti Yatra, he said, “The BJP will be wiped out from all districts of UP from where this yatra has passed. That is why we have given the slogan “Abki baar 400 paar” (This time SP will cross the tally of 400 seats).” UP Assembly has 403 seats.

Chauhan’s party is said to have a stronghold among the Chauhan community, which has a considerable presence across eastern UP.

The party had started its yatra from Ballia on August 16 with a vow to make Akhilesh Yadav the next chief minister of the state.

The SP president said the yatras of its allies Mahan Dal and Janvadi Party Socialist have been completed, and now the senior party leader Indrajit Saroj has begun another ‘Janadesh Yatra’ on Wednesday.

Apart from this, SP’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel and a large number of party leaders are conducting ‘Kisan Naujawan Patel Yatra’.

The former UP CM said Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha was holding its divisional conventions and that the yatras would continue until the BJP government was removed from UP.