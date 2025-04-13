Sambhal: First waqf land row post-amendment: Janeta dargah land in govt crosshairs

The Astana-e-Alia Qadriya Naushahiya dargah in Janeta village of Sambhal district has come under the administrative lens after allegations surfaced over its land ownership, marking the first such Waqf-related dispute in the district since the Waqf Amendment Act, 2005, came into force. Annual fair cancelled at the Astana-e-Alia Qadriya Naushahiya dargah after administration questions land documents (Sourced)

A local resident filed a formal complaint with the district magistrate, alleging that the dargah stands on government land and that unlawful extortion of money takes place during its annual religious fair. The complaint specifically named Syed Shahid Miyan, the mutawalli (caretaker), accusing him of illegally occupying public land and falsely claiming authority under the Waqf Board.

Acting on the complaint, revenue collector Dhirendra Pratap Singh visited the disputed site on Thursday and directed the caretaker to submit documentary proof of ownership. In response, Shahid Miyan presented documents on Saturday, asserting that the land belongs to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

“We have shown the required documents to the administration and the matter is in pursuit with them,” Shahid Miyan stated, choosing not to elaborate further.

However, officials involved in the preliminary examination said that the papers do not clearly establish the land as waqf property. “The matter is under investigation. If the land is confirmed as government-owned, necessary legal action will follow,” said Singh.

The issue gained urgency as it unfolded just days before the scheduled four-day annual fair at the dargah, which typically attracts vendors and visitors from Sambhal and adjoining areas. Citing Section 63 of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the local administration denied permission for the fair this year.

With no official clearance, the dargah committee had to cancel the event. Officials stated that holding the fair amid an unresolved land dispute would violate administrative norms and legal provisions.

The case has stirred local debate, with several villagers asserting that the land has always been categorised as government property. They allege that Shahid Miyan is using the Waqf name to claim ownership for personal benefit. “A thorough investigation will be conducted before taking any further steps,” the revenue collector added.