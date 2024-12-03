Sambhal violence a ‘well-planned conspiracy’: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged the violence in U.P.’s Sambhal district was part of a ‘well-planned conspiracy’ and that the talk of digging across the country by the BJP and its allies will end up hurting communal amity. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised the Sambhal violence issue in the Lok Sabha. (HT file)

“Sambhal has been known for brotherhood and harmony for centuries. What happened in Sambhal is a conspiracy. The allies and supporters of BJP are repeatedly talking about digging in every corner of the country, due to which the harmony and Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb of our country will be destroyed,” the Kannauj MP said while raising the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Squarely blaming the Sambhal police and administration for the November 24 violence, he demanded suspension of ‘guilty officials’ and registration of a murder case against them to ensure that there was no such ‘violation’ of the Constitution again.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP’s inner politics was also at work and claimed that it was a “battle” between Delhi and Lucknow. “The BJP leaders sitting in power in Delhi have reached there through the same path and the BJP people sitting in power in Lucknow also want to reach Delhi through the same path,” he claimed.

The SP chief said a petition was filed against the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal on November 19 in the court of the civil judge senior division, Chandausi, Sambhal.

“The court ordered a survey on the same day without hearing the other side. Surprisingly, the DM and the SP of Sambhal reached Shahi Jama Masjid for the survey after just two hours without reading the order. The committee of Shahi Masjid, public representatives and all the parties cooperated,” he claimed.

“After two-and-a-half-hours of survey, the Sambhal DM and the SP said the survey had been completed and the report will be sent to the court,” Yadav further claimed. “However, on November 23 night, the police administration talked about a second survey the next day,” he claimed.

“Shahi Masjid committee and advocates said when the survey had already been completed, there was no need for a second survey. If the survey is to be done again, get an order from the court. But the DM and the SP did not listen,” the SP chief alleged.

SP goons ignited violence: Minister

LUCKNOW Launching a counterattack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior BJP leader and transport minister Daya Shankar Singh termed the SP’s chief charges over Sambhal violence as “baseless”.

“The SP’s goons are responsible for igniting violence in Sambhal. The party that treated the (U.P.) assembly by-polls as the semi-final to 2027 (polls) is rattled by its recent jarring defeat. And this is the reason why it is indulging in baseless allegations for its face-saving,” he said.