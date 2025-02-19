Sambhal Violence: FIR against unidentified social media user for alleging police role in deaths

Sambhal police have registered an FIR and launched a search for an unidentified social media user accused of posting content aimed at disturbing communal harmony in the district. The post allegedly blamed the police for the killing of five Muslim youths during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in November last year. Cyber crime officials are working to trace the accused through their user ID, while also identifying others who shared the content. (Sourced)

As per the FIR (first information report) filed on February 15 at the cyber crime police station, the post included a video depicting police firing, with a mosque in the background, and issued threats of revenge. The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Cyber crime officials are working to trace the accused through their user ID, while also identifying others who shared the content. “Such posts harm the police’s reputation and can escalate tensions,” said sub-inspector Satish Moral, part of the social media monitoring team.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sambhal Krishan Kumar Bishnoi stated that strict action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt peace. “We are tracking down the accused and will ensure legal action against them,” he said.

The controversy dates back to November 19, 2024, when a Hindu group filed a petition in Chandausi civil court, claiming the Shahi Jama Masjid was originally the Shri Harihar Temple. A two-phase mosque survey followed, on November 19 and November 24.

During the second survey, tensions flared as thousands gathered at the site, leading to violent clashes. The crowd allegedly pelted stones and opened fire at police, resulting in the deaths of five individuals.

In response, police registered eight FIRs against 150 identified suspects and nearly 2,500 unidentified individuals involved in the clashes. Four additional FIRs were lodged during the investigation.

So far, 79 people, including four women, have been arrested for allegedly throwing stones from rooftops. They are yet to get bail.