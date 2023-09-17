The state government will soon set-up a Sangam Paryatan (Sangam tourism) police station at Prayagraj with the intent to enhance security and safety of visitors from different parts of the country as well as from abroad.

‘Sangam Paryatan’ police station to come up in UP’s Prayagraj (pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Principal secretary (Home), Sanjay Prasad had issued a government order dated September 13 in this regard. He had written to the UP’s Director General of Police, Vijaya Kumar, mentioning the importance of the Sangam tourism police station.

He said that several important religious gatherings including Kumbh, Ardh Kumbh and Magh Mela were being organised at the Sangam in Prayagraj from time to time. He said these events attract tourists from different parts of the country as well as from different countries following which the permanent police station was needed to be set up to ensure security and safety of tourists and local visitors coming to the spot.

Notably, a similar tourist police station exists in Agra which has world famous Taj Mahal monuments, one of the seventh wonders of the world, and attracts huge tourists from different parts of the country as well as from abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON