Sanjay Singh, Akhilesh Yadav meeting was about UP politics, says CM Kejriwal

After Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that their meeting was about Uttar Pradesh politics.

Sanjay Singh had met Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday triggering speculation about an alliance between the two parties for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls early next year.

The meeting came a day after RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary met Akhilesh Yadav amid indications of an alliance between the two parties for the assembly polls.

Sanjay Singh said in a tweet that a fruitful meeting was held with the aim of defeating the ruling BJP in the state.

"To free Uttar Pradesh from the misrule of the BJP, there was a fruitful meeting with the national president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadavji. A discussion was held on similar issues. Many thanks to Akhilesh Yadavji. Uttar Pradesh has to be freed from the dictatorship of BJP," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a photo of him meeting Sanjay Singh and AAP MLA Dilip Pandey and said:"A meeting aimed at change!"

Sanjay Singh replied to Yadav's tweet and said, "A revolution against dictatorship for progress and change! Akhilesh Yadavjii, thank you very much for the meeting and fruitful discussion."

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the SP chief, Singh said that if talks are held for an alliance, then the information will be shared.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Kejriwal said that he gave an order to deposit ₹5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution.

"I have given an order today to deposit ₹5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages," said Kejriwal.

