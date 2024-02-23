Sant Ravidas belongs to all, govt taking his ideals forward: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government was taking the ideals of Sant Ravidas forward and “our plans are for everyone”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Guru Ravidas Janmasthan temple in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Modi was speaking at a function to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas after offering prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple at Seer Goverdhanpur in Varanasi.

He unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas at the adjoining Ravidas Park and inaugurated development works worth about ₹32 crore around the Sant Ravidas Janmasthali (birthplace). He also laid the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park worth about ₹62 crore.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the participation of devotees from around the country and especially lauded the spirit of those coming to Kashi from Punjab.

“Banaras looks like mini-Punjab today. Like you, Ravidas calls me again and again to his birthplace. By coming here, one gets an opportunity to carry forward his resolutions and serve his millions of followers. This is a matter of good fortune for me. Being the MP and public representative of Kashi, it is my special responsibility to welcome you to Banaras.”

“Even when I was not in politics, I used to take guidance from the teachings of Shri Guru Ravidasji. I had a feeling in my mind that I should get an opportunity to serve him. Today, his teachings are being spread not only in Kashi but throughout the country. Recently, I had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Memorial Art Center in Satna, Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

“It has been the history of India that whenever the country is in need, some saint is born. Ravidasji was a great saint of the Bhakti movement, which gave new energy to the weak and divided India. (He) told the society the importance of freedom and worked to bridge the social divide. He had raised his voice against discrimination during that period.”

Asserting that everyone belongs to “Ravidasji and Ravidasji” belongs to everyone, Modi said, “As a disciple of Jagadguru Ramanand, the Vaishnav community considers him as their guru. Sikhs also look at him with great respect. Our government is taking forward the ideals of Ravidasji. Our plans are for everyone. Our mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas has today become the mantra of connecting with 140 crore people of the country. In the last 10 years, work has been done keeping those people, who remained away from the mainstream of development, at the centre.”

“Schemes worth several crores are being launched today for the development of the birthplace of Sant Ravidasji. Roads leading to the temple, interlocking drainage system, Satsang Bhavan and various facilities for receiving prasad will be developed,” he added.

With this, the devotees will not only get spiritual happiness but will also get many other facilities, he said.

Modi also paid tribute to saint and social reformer Gadge Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

“Today is also the birth anniversary of great saint and social reformer Gadge Baba. Like Sant Ravidas, Gadge Baba had done a lot of work to free the society from stereotypes and for the welfare of the Dalits and the deprived,” he said.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar was himself a great admirer of him. Gadge Baba too was also greatly influenced by Baba Saheb. Today, on this occasion, I also pay my respects at the feet of Gadge Baba,” Modi added.

Gadge Maharaj (February 23, 1876 to December 20, 1956), also known as Sant Gadge Maharaj or Sant Gadge Baba - was a social reformer from Maharashtra.