Saving Constitution matter of life and death for weaker sections: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the Constitution provides strength to the nation and serves as a true guardian of the rights of the oppressed and deprived sections of the society. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India in the Lok Sabha, the SP MP said, “For the weaker sections, especially the PDA, the protection of the Constitution is a matter of life and death. The Constitution is the lifeblood of democracy.”

“Dr Ambedkar had said no matter how good the Constitution is, if the people implementing it are not good, the results will not be good. He said the Preamble of the Constitution is its essence. It clearly mentions the objectives of the government. The Constitution mentions a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic,” Yadav said.

“Today people are being jailed for speaking against injustice. Freedom of expression has become a synonym for treason. In this government, if someone is not of the BJP’s faith, but of a different ideology and religion, trouble is created even for worship,” the SP chief alleged.

“People who find a temple under every mosque do not want peace to prevail in the country. They do not care about the law,” he further alleged. “If mutual differences are created, there will be a threat to the unity and integrity of the country,” the SP MP from Kannuaj said.

“There is equality of law for every person in the Constitution. But in the BJP government, the same law is different for different people,” he said.

“This government is working for only 10 percent people. 90 percent people are not being taken care of. Caste census will not increase caste discrimination but will reduce the distance between castes,” he claimed.

“The fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution are being misused. Murders are being committed in fake encounters,” the SP president alleged.

On the issue of jobs and paper leaks, he alleged, “The BJP government showed big dreams of investment and jobs but the youth did not get jobs. Uttar Pradesh is lagging behind in every field. Papers are leaked deliberately to get the exams cancelled.”