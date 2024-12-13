Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saving Constitution matter of life and death for weaker sections: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 13, 2024 08:53 PM IST

SP president was speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India in the Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the Constitution provides strength to the nation and serves as a true guardian of the rights of the oppressed and deprived sections of the society.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India in the Lok Sabha, the SP MP said, “For the weaker sections, especially the PDA, the protection of the Constitution is a matter of life and death. The Constitution is the lifeblood of democracy.”

“Dr Ambedkar had said no matter how good the Constitution is, if the people implementing it are not good, the results will not be good. He said the Preamble of the Constitution is its essence. It clearly mentions the objectives of the government. The Constitution mentions a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic,” Yadav said.

“Today people are being jailed for speaking against injustice. Freedom of expression has become a synonym for treason. In this government, if someone is not of the BJP’s faith, but of a different ideology and religion, trouble is created even for worship,” the SP chief alleged.

“People who find a temple under every mosque do not want peace to prevail in the country. They do not care about the law,” he further alleged. “If mutual differences are created, there will be a threat to the unity and integrity of the country,” the SP MP from Kannuaj said.

“There is equality of law for every person in the Constitution. But in the BJP government, the same law is different for different people,” he said.

“This government is working for only 10 percent people. 90 percent people are not being taken care of. Caste census will not increase caste discrimination but will reduce the distance between castes,” he claimed.

“The fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution are being misused. Murders are being committed in fake encounters,” the SP president alleged.

On the issue of jobs and paper leaks, he alleged, “The BJP government showed big dreams of investment and jobs but the youth did not get jobs. Uttar Pradesh is lagging behind in every field. Papers are leaked deliberately to get the exams cancelled.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On