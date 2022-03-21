Saw mill owner’s body found in UP’s Pratapgarh

A saw mill owner was allegedly murdered under Jethwara police station of Pratapgarh district late on Sunday night, police said. His body was found on the banks of Loni river on Monday morning, they added. Circumstances suggested that his throat was slashed with some sharp-edged weapon, the police said and added that a probe into the incident was under way.

According to reports, a resident of Shukulpur village, Manoj Kumar Yadav, 40, used to run a saw mill. On Sunday night, Manoj left home and informed his kin that he would return soon. The family launched a search for him when he did not return till late in the night but to no avail. On Monday morning, some villagers spotted Manoj’s body lying near the Loni river around one-and-a-half kilometre from his home. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body. His bike was also found lying nearby, police officials said.

Station house officer, Jethwara police station, Aditya Singh reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Singh said an FIR had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s kin and further investigation was being carried out.

