Sawan delicacies get new flavours!

With the rainy season finally setting-in, the Sawan special sweet delicacies have thronged local markets and are prominently topping the sales chart. A wide range of ghewar is being innovated to traditional variants in form of flavours, toppings and sizes. The other favourites such as andarsy ki goli, doodh pheni and mango sweets too are selling big time.

Andarsa and pheni could not be meddled with but the mithaiwallahs are showing full creativity when it comes to ghewar. Over the years malai, kesar and dry fruits were being added to the ghewar toppings but now some serious innovations have happened.

A lot of innovation is happening in ghewar.

“We have different types and size of ghewars but this time we have added 10 new variants small size of toppings to it — rose, fig, saffron, dates, mango, orange, strawberry, pista, almond and coconut. It’s priced at ₹75 each. We made it into a gift pack besides out white and brown chocolate flavours. Not much can be done in andarsy ki goli and pheni so we have made smart glass-jar packing,” tells Ravindra Gupta of Chhappan Bhog and gold foil layered baby ghewars too are in demand.

However, not all believe in innovating with the traditional sweet. “We just keep kesar, malai, gulab dressing and plain ghewar. There is no point disturbing the essence of the festive sweet. Yes, we have added coconut burfi, four types baklawa and fusion of sweet and bakery – nutty chocolate on chocolate base to our sawan menu,” tells Anil Vermani of Raj Luxmi Sweets.

Piping ho andarsey ki goli are hot favourite during monsoon.

Ved Prakash of Classic Radhey Sweets too agrees to it. “According to me, best is plain ghewar and we are offering only four traditional varieties. Whatever customer demands can be provided but best way is to have it traditionally. For topping one can pick-up rabri, malai, dry-fruits or anything and mix-match,” he adds.

On road side and mohalla shops too this is a hit item during sawan. Priced at humble ₹200 a kg (in refined oil) it runs upto ₹2,100 a piece for pure gold plated ghewar.

Road-side vendor Deepak Sahu in Chowk tells the prices have been upped by 20% due to rise of ingredients. “We are selling sugar and jaggary andarsa here in the past 20 years. From May to October, we sell these items and thereafter take-up catering assignments. People want garam -a-garam so we cook it in small quantity,” he adds.

Food influencer and chef Zulfiqar Hussain says, “The reason that these items are a big draw in this season is the way the ingredients compliment with the season. Ghewar or andarsa can be made in any season but it tastes and texture is best when it rains. Also, it’s very economical. In our majlis (during Moharram) too we get andarsy ki goli to distribute.”

Along with innovating with the topping of ghewar news sawan-specific sweets are being added. “Besides, we have prepared exotic sweet box comprising almond, rose, date, coconut, saffron, pista and almond laddos. A lot is happening on packaging front also,” tells Srajal Gupta of Madhurima Sweets.

With so much in offering, foodies surely are having a ball!