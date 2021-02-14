SBSP chief claims Jat farmers have 'left' BJP in 18 districts of UP

Accusing the BJP of eyeing eastern Uttar Pradesh only to garner votes ahead of the panchayat elections, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that the Jat farmers have left the party in the state.

"In the coming days, the panchayat and the assembly elections will be held. The Jat farmers in 18 districts have left them (the BJP). So, now they have turned towards the eastern part of the state, and are focusing on this area, which has a sizable Rajbhar voters. Their sole aim is to garner votes," he told PTI in an interview.

Hitting out at the BJP, the former ally of the saffron party said, "They name Mughalsarai station after Deen Dayal Upadhyay, write Sardar Vallabhai Patel at the statue of Sardar Patel and also write Prithviraj Chauhan, we have no problems with that. Why do they have a problem in writing the name of Rajbhar after Suheldev."

The BJP should start liking the name Rajbhar while writing the name of Maharaja Suheldev, who is said to have killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in the early 11th century.

The former Uttar Pradesh minister also claimed that owing to the intense hardwork of SBSP workers over the past few decades, almost all the political parties in the country, the Centre and state governments are celebrating the birth anniversary of Suheldev Rajbhar.

At present, the SBSP has four MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

On February 11, the Uttar Pradesh government released the reservation policy for the upcoming three-tier panchayat polls in the state.