Coffee with HT: Om Prakash Rajbhar not averse to role at Centre after 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Having returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is also looking forward to a stint in national politics with a role in the Central government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. (HT PHOTO)

“Of course, why not? It will give our party national visibility,” Rajbhar said when asked if he would like to join the central government after the parliamentary elections. He made the remark at the Coffee with HT programme at the Hindustan Times office in Lucknow on Thursday.

He also sounded confident of the NDA winning a third consecutive term at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Wait for eight more days,” Rajbhar said in reply to a question as he indicated that his re-entry into the state cabinet was just a matter of time.

“I had an interaction with Amit Shah (Union home minister). He pointed out that the Parliament session will start and thereafter it will be too hectic for the next seven to eight days. So, let us meet after eight days,” said Rajbhar, who is aware of his clout in the caste-dominated politics of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday and will continue till August 11.

Rajbhar also ruled out, albeit tacitly, the possibility of any other SBSP MLA joining the state government along with him.

“Mein akela hi sab pe bhari hoon (I overshadow everyone),” Rajbhar said.

Not known for evading questions and preferring to give straight-forward answers, Rajbhar also justified his political flip-flops, including the decision to join the NDA, setting aside all that he had said about chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the time of parting ways with the BJP in May 2019.

Rajbhar was cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government when he left the ministry after the last Lok Sabha polls.

Rajhar also mentioned the Samajwadi Party’s alliance with the Congress (2017 assembly) and the BSP (2019 Lok Sabha polls) that fell apart.

“Powerful people point fingers at the weak. Never do the weak and feeble raise fingers at the powerful and mighty,” said Rajbhar.

He supported caste census and spoke at length about the reasons for the political divorce with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Pawan Dixit Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission ...view detail