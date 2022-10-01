SC order: Affected residents of Tajganj to meet commissioner

Agra Residents and shopkeepers in the 500 metre area around the Taj Mahal wall held a meeting near the eastern gate of the monument on Friday, constituted a committee and decided to meet the Agra division commissioner on Saturday.

A meeting was held post the Supreme Court’s Monday order, directing the Agra Development Authority to check all business activities within a radius of 500 metres from the boundary wall of the Taj Mahal.

“A committee of 12 members was constituted to pursue the matter in court. It was decided to meet Agra commissioner on Saturday. Those named in committee belong to the affected area,” said Rakesh Chauhan, president of Hotel and Restaurants Association of Agra.

Local BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh has already assured to take up the matter with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Monday, while deciding an interlocutory application, the Supreme Court had directed the Agra Development Authority (ADA) to stop all business activities within 500 metres’ radius of the Taj Mahal.

The order sent a wave of uncertainty in Tajganj locality around the monument, housing about 150 small and medium category hotels, emporia and about 500 odd shops after the ADA began a survey to identify and mark business activities around Taj.