Scheme to be launched in U.P. for new urban areas carved out of villages

The U.P. government will launch a new scheme with a view to providing urban amenities in all the areas that have been merged with cities after being carved out of rural pockets recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Holding a meeting here on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the new scheme had been named ‘Mukhyamantri Nagar Srajan Yojana’ and would be implemented in all the new local urban bodies that had been created out of rural areas.

He said urbanisation was an important component in the state’s integrated development.

“Recently, geographical boundaries of many cities have been expanded even as some new local urban bodies also have been set up. There is an urgent need to provide urban amenities in all the new areas too,” he said.

Asking officials to implement the new scheme in these areas, the chief minister told them to focus on work related to sewerage, drinking water, parking, beautification of crossings and road construction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}