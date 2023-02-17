Scholarship scam: ED conducts searches at medical education institutes in 4 districts of UP

LUCKNOW The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at various medical and pharmaceutical education institutes in four districts of U.P, including Lucknow, to probe into the alleged embezzlement of government scholarship funds for students. Besides Lucknow, the searches were carried out at institutes in Hardoi, Barabanki and Farukkhabad, said officials.

ED officials did not convey any official version to the media regarding the searches.

“In Lucknow, the searches were carried out at a private institute of pharmaceutical education and research near Ghaila village on IIM road. ED sleuths collected several documents related to the scholarships,” confirmed a source.

A cop informed that the ED officials reached the Lucknow institute in around six vehicles and sealed all entry and exit points. Paramilitary force was deployed at these points to avert any trouble during the operation.

Similarly, the search was carried out at another private medical institute located on the Lucknow-Barabanki border and a pharmacy institute in Hardoi. Moreover, a medical institute and hospital of a prominent doctor on Etawah-Bareilly highway in Farrukhabad was also searched.

A senior government official said the comprehensive searches were planned after multiple ‘scholarship scams’ came to fore. He said it was alleged that the authorities of medical institutes used to embezzle government funds by forging papers of scholarships provided to students enrolled in their institutes.