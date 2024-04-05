School in U.P.’s Farrukhabad cancels Ramzan party for students after Hindu outfit’s opposition

A private English medium school in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district invited students to attend Ramzan party on Friday in a prescribed dress code. Boys were asked to come in kurta-pyjama with a cap while Sharara suits and a hijab were must for girl students for the event where they were to be informed about the significance of the holy month of Ramzan. As soon as the message sent to parents went viral on social media, the local unit of Hindu Mahasabha opposed the move tooth and nail after which the school cancelled the proposed event. (For Representation)

As soon as the message sent to parents went viral on social media, the local unit of Hindu Mahasabha opposed the move tooth and nail after which the school cancelled the proposed event and even suspended the Muslim teacher who organised the event without consulting the school management.

Modern Public School principal Alok Kumar Saxena said a teacher from the minority community planned the event for primary section students on last Friday of Ramazan.

“We were caught unawares as neither the principal nor the manager was consulted for the event. The teacher took the initiative of her own. When we came to know about the event, we cancelled it and the teacher was dismissed from the service with immediate effect,” the principal added.

Saxena said the local intelligence unit (LIU) team reached out to him seeking a clarification after which he himself went to police station and apologised. The police station was informed about the cancellation of the event. “Modern Public School is a co-educational institution and is affiliated with ICSE/ISC Board. The total student strength is between 900 to 1000,” he said.

The message sent out by the school says that students should come to school on Friday in a special dress to attend a Ramzan party that has been organised in the school. After the message went viral, the youth state unit president of Hindu Mahasabha demanded district administration to register a case.

Hindu Mahasabha member Kranti Pathak had asked the administration to cancel the school programme and file a case. He said, “This is not Kerala or Karnataka. This is Uttar Pradesh, Yogiji’s government is here. There is no place for such activities here.”