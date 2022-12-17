Schools closed in U.P.’s Maharajganj after leopard spotted in CCTV camera

All private and government primary schools in Adda Bazar town of Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district were on Saturday closed after a leopard was spotted moving in the area during the checking of the footage of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed at jewellery shop there under Nautanwa police station of that district.

Confirming it, deputy forest ranger, Maharajganj, Rajesh Kumar said the leopard had strayed from Sohagi Barwa sanctuary. He said although the leopard was moving towards forest, the locals had been directed to be watchful and primary schools had been closed from security’s point of view.

He said a decision on reopening the schools will be taken after taking stock of the situation on Monday. The shop owner was checking the CCTV footage on Friday night when he spotted the leopard in it and immediately informed police.

The news spread like wildfire in the area and fear-stricken people closed their shops and confided themselves to their houses. Villagers said they were terrified as blood in feet of leopard was visible in photos.

On December 14, six villagers were injured in a leopard attack in Ramnagar village that too falls under Nautanwa police station. Two of them are still undergoing treatment at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.