Scientists breed India’s first designer clownfish

Scientists at ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Lucknow, have developed India's first 'designer clownfish' through selective hybridisation, a breakthrough that could transform ornamental fish farming in the country. New designer clownfish project promises sustainable farming, income opportunities

India is home to 15 of the 30 known clownfish species, but hybridisation efforts have so far been limited. “This achievement paves the way for sustainable ornamental fish production, reducing dependence on wild-caught species while creating new livelihood opportunities,” said Kajal Chakraborty, director of ICAR-NBFGR.

The research team crossbred Amphiprion percula (male) and Amphiprion ocellaris (female) in a project funded by the Mangrove Foundation, Maharashtra government. The study, led by Dr PR Divya and Dr TT Ajith Kumar, took six years and has been published in the latest issue of Current Science.

The researchers successfully produced the fourth generation (F4) of hybrids, featuring striking new colour patterns. Internationally, such designer clownfish are sold under names like Picasso, Platinum, Snowflake, Snowbrite and Gladiator, fetching premium prices in aquarium markets.

To extend the impact of this breakthrough, NBFGR has partnered with Tamil Nadu’s tribal development department to introduce clownfish farming to tribal communities in Pichavaram and Pulicat. The programme aims to supply these designer variants to the aquarium industry through a community-based aquaculture model, offering a steady income while promoting responsible fish farming practices.