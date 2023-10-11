SCRDA: U.P. to hire agency to prepare detailed project report

Lucknow: The state government will soon hire an agency to prepare a detailed project report about the proposed State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA), to take the project to the next level.

After chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the project last month and expressed concern over its slow pace, the housing and urban planning department wants to set the project rolling. (Pic for representation)

The proposed state capital region will have six districts comprising Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Hardoi and Unnao.

The proposed State Capital Region (SCR) will have an area of 28,826 sq km and population of 2.3 crore.

At the CM’s review meeting last month, Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat were dropped from the list of districts in the SCR.

“The project (SCR) was conceptualized in September 2022. After the last meeting (on September 22) nothing happened to roll out the project. The CM took note of this at the review meeting of housing and urban planning department last month,” said an official of the Housing and Urban Planning department on Tuesday.

“Now, the officials concerned want to set the ball rolling,” he added.

“The detailed project report of the SCR is yet to be prepared for which an agency will be hired,” said the official.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the process for formation of the State Capital Region Development Authority (SCRDA).

Yogi issued directives in this regard at the review meeting of the housing and urban planning department last month and sought an action plan of the SCRDA within three months.

