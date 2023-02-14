SDM, cops among 42 booked after mother, daughter die during demolition drive

KANPUR A day after a mother-daughter duo was burnt alive during an anti-encroachment drive in a Kanpur Dehat village, the police on Tuesday booked 42 people, including sub-divisional magistrate (Maitha), a police station head, four revenue officials and several cops, on murder and other charges, said officials.

SP (Kanpur Dehat) BBTGS Murthy said the Rura police lodged an FIR of murder, attempt to murder against SDM (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad, SHO (Rura) Dinesh Gautam, kanungo Ashok Dixit, lekhpal Ashok Singh, JCB driver Vishal and others, including cops and revenue department officials.

Tension prevailed in Madauli village of Maitha tehsil area where people did not allow the police to take away the charred bodies for post-mortem examination. But after deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak spoke to the family over phone, they agreed for the autopsy on Tuesday noon. The deceased’s kin remained adamant on the arrest of SDM Gyaneshwar Prasad and action against district magistrate Neha Jain, who allegedly had ordered the demolition of the encroachment on gram samaj land.

The family also demanded a compensation of ₹5 crore and a government job for one member. Sub-divisional magistrate (Maitha) Gyaneshwar Prasad was placed under suspension and the lekhpal was arrested.

Meanwhile, the police stopped opposition party leaders from heading towards the village. Congress president Braj Lal Khabri and Nasimuddin Siddiqui were stopped at the Nawabganj toll plaza, SP MLA Vinod Chaturvedi at Kalpi and SP MLA Manoj Pandey at Azad Marg in Kanpur Dehat while SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai was placed under house arrest in Kanpur.

“The police are investigating the case and stringent action will be taken on the basis of findings,” said Alok Singh, ADG (zone).

Pramila Dixit, 44, and her daughter, Neha Dixit, 21, had died on Monday noon during the anti-encroachment drive. Purported videos that surfaced on social showed they were rushing into the thatched house and locking the door from inside. Some policemen were seen breaking the door open, but by that time the thatched roof of the house had caught fire. Another purported video showed that even as the house was on fire, and the women screaming, the JCB was unstoppable and policemen unmoved.

Krishna Kumar Dixit, who suffered burn injuries in a bid to save his wife and daughter, said the gram samaj land was with his family for nearly 100 years. Recently, he had built a pucca structure there without a concrete roof. The problem arose after a villager, Gendan Lal, complained that the structure had blocked the flow of water to his field. Another villager, Ashok Dixit, complained to the DM that Krishna Kumar Dixit and his family were illegally occupying the gram samaj land, which had been leased to his wife.

On this complaint, SDM Gyaneshwar Prasad had demolished the pucca structure in January this year. The family protested and reached the DM’s office with their cattle, pleading their case. “We were publicly insulted by the DM, ADM and SDM (Maitha). They did not listen to us and we were thrown out of the campus,” said Krishna Kumar Dixit.

On January 15, tehsildar (Akbarpur) Ranvijay Singh lodged an FIR against the Dixit family for the protest at the DM’s office and two members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, of which Krishna Kumar is a member. This was followed by another FIR of illegally occupying government land.

“(Ashok) Dixit met the DM on Monday with his complaint and she ordered the demolition. SDM Gyaneshwar reached the village in an hour with a JCB and heavy police contingent. My wife was just trying to stall the demolition but they killed her. No one helped them as they were burning,” alleged Krishna Kumar Dixit.

His son Shivam, who lodged the FIR, said the SDM and lekhpal set the house on fire. “Had my father and I not rushed, we too would have died. The SDM was screaming – ‘no one should be alive’,” he alleged.

DM Neha Jain told media persons that the team had reached the village with policemen to clear encroachment. The women attempted to stop the teams and attacked the team members. “Thereafter, they resorted to self-immolation in the room. SHO (Rura) suffered burn injuries trying to save them. A committee has been formed to inquire into the incident. Anyone found negligent will not be spared,” she said.

“The BJP government’s inhuman actions have become a threat to humanity and sensitivity. Condemning the heart-rending incident of Kanpur is too little. We all have to raise our voice against this inhumanity. The victims’ family of Kanpur should get justice and strict action should be taken against the culprits,” said Congress general secretary (in-charge UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet.

