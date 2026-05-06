‘Sea of red’ expected as Ekana gears up for Kohli mania

LUCKNOW With nearly 80% of the tickets already snapped up by Wednesday evening, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is bracing for a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. Hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Thursday, but the prevailing buzz in the city revolves almost entirely around one man: Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli will be the biggest attraction for fans when RCB take on LSG in an IPL match in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced)

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Despite this being LSG’s fifth home fixture of the 2026 season, a massive contingent of the 50,000-capacity crowd is expected to turn the stands into a sea of red. Kohli’s popularity continues to transcend regional and franchise loyalties, transforming this encounter from a routine league fixture into a marquee sporting event for the state capital.

Anticipation remains sky-high, even though fans were left mildly disappointed on Wednesday when the star batsman did not turn up for the team’s routine practice session.

For the majority of spectators, simply having the opportunity to watch one of Indian cricket’s biggest modern icons bat is enough to electrify the atmosphere.

“I would love to see Kohli one more time in this format of the game and hope to see him again in an ODI match against Afghanistan at this venue in June too,” said a young fan Siddhant Saraswat, who resides in Indira Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, the buzz around Kohli is understandable. Even at away venues, he draws massive support, often making the crowd feel like a neutral audience tilted heavily in his favour. His presence has become a major ticket-selling factor in the league, and Lucknow is no exception. Fans arriving from different parts of the city and nearby districts are expected to treat the match more like a special sporting event than a simple home game for LSG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, the buzz around Kohli is understandable. Even at away venues, he draws massive support, often making the crowd feel like a neutral audience tilted heavily in his favour. His presence has become a major ticket-selling factor in the league, and Lucknow is no exception. Fans arriving from different parts of the city and nearby districts are expected to treat the match more like a special sporting event than a simple home game for LSG. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I have come with 20,000 T-shirts bearing Virat Kohli’s name for tomorrow’s match as I am sure that everybody would be asking only for this,” said Ashok Moitra, a T-shirt vendor who has come all the way from West Bengal to Lucknow for this purpose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have come with 20,000 T-shirts bearing Virat Kohli’s name for tomorrow’s match as I am sure that everybody would be asking only for this,” said Ashok Moitra, a T-shirt vendor who has come all the way from West Bengal to Lucknow for this purpose. {{/usCountry}}

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For the home side, this adds an interesting layer to an already high-pressure contest. LSG have built a loyal support base over the seasons, but the emotional pull of Kohli remains unmatched for many Indian cricket followers. Children, young fans and even seasoned spectators often turn up hoping to catch a glimpse of him in full flow, whether it is during the powerplay or in a trademark chase under lights.

Ekana Stadium has seen several high-voltage evenings since becoming a regular IPL venue, but Thursday’s crowd composition could make for a fascinating backdrop. Purple and green may be visible in patches, yet the sea of red and the chants for Kohli could dominate large pockets of the stands

For RCB, such support away from home is nothing new. The franchise has historically enjoyed a travelling fan base, largely because of Kohli’s enduring connection with supporters across the country. Even in cities where RCB are not the designated home side, the former India captain often receives the kind of reception reserved for a local hero.

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As for Rishabh Pant’s LSG, the challenge will be to ensure that home advantage translates into performance rather than just ticket sales. With the points table tightening and every match carrying extra weight, they will need to focus on cricket rather than the noise around it. Still, on Thursday in Lucknow, all roads may lead to one name. For a majority of fans entering Ekana Stadium, the evening is likely to be about Virat Kohli first and the rest of the contest later.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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