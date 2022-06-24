Seal of Agra hospital infamous for conducting ‘oxygen mock drill’ removed

The registration of the Agra hospital that was sealed a year ago after its owner claimed to have conducted a ‘mock drill’ by disconnecting oxygen supply of Covid patients during the second wave which had apparently led to 22 deaths, was regularized on Thursday and the seal of the hospital was opened following an order from the state government, said chief medical officer.

“Shri Paras Hospital located on Bypass road of Agra was sealed on 08.06.2021 and its licence was suspended closing down all health services. We have now received an order dated June 20, 2022 from the state government and in compliance of it, the seal placed on the hospital has been removed and its registration regularized. However, the hospital has to get its licence renewed for regular functioning,” CMO Dr AK Srivastava said.

The latest development brings back the horrific memories of audio going viral on June 07, 2021 wherein hospital owner Dr Arinjay Jain was heard stating that he had conducted a mock drill to meet out oxygen crises by discontinuing the supply of the life saving gas to Covid patients admitted in the hospital on July 27, 2021 which had led to ‘elimination’ of 22 patients.

Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh had taken stern action and cancelled the license of hospital and ordered a probe. The hospital was later sealed and the owner arrested.

Dr Jain claimed that he was not guilty because he had only conducted assessment of oxygen supply required in hour of crises and pleaded his case seeking re-opening of his hospital.