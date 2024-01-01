Sealed part of Gyanvapi mosque: Most fish in wazukhana tank dead, foul smell spreading, AIMC tells DM

VARANASI:The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages Gyanvapi mosque, has informed the district magistrate of Varanasi through a letter that most of the fish in a tank (hauz) in the wazukhana of Gyanvapi Mosque, the portion that was sealed on the order of a local court in May 2022, are dead. AIMC has requested the district magistrate to make arrangements for proper cleaning of the tank and drainage of water at the earliest. (Pic for representation)

SM Yasin, joint secretary of the AIMC , said, “There were many fish in the hauz in wazukhana of Gyanvapi mosque when the portion was sealed on the order of a court. Most of the fish are dead, due to which, foul smell is spreading around.”

“As the water tank is in the sealed portion, it has not been cleaned, nor water drained. . As a result, most of the fish have died and foul smell is spreading around which lead to spread of a disease. If disease spreads it may affect the CRPF jawans deployed there, worshippers and visitors to the Vishwanath temple as well,” read the letter written by Mufti-e-Banaras and secretary of Anjuman Intejamia Masjid, Abdul Batin NomanI.

Yasin said that when the wazukhana was sealed on the order of the court, the administrative officials were informed about the presence of fish inside the tank . They were told that their feed , water and cleanliness were arranged by the AIMC, which would not be possible after the portion was sealed. Despite this, no arrangements were made for the fish and they died.

Before the portion was sealed, AIMC used to ensure that water in the hauz was changed from time to time and feed was given to fish daily, said Yasin.

AIMC has requested the district magistrate to make arrangements for proper cleaning of the tank and drainage of water at the earliest.

District Magistrate, Varanasi, S Rajalingam said, “Administration cannot do anything in the portion sealed at the order of the court.”

In the case filed by five women demanding regular darshan and worship of Shringar Gauri situated in Gyanvapi complex, the proceedings of the Advocate Commissioner were held in Gyanvapi campus on May 6, May 7, May 14, May 15 and May 16 in 2022. On May 16, the Hindu side claimed that a Shivling was found in the wazukhana of Gyanvapi. The Muslim side called the structure a fountain. On the order a local court, on May 16, the wazukhana was sealed. On May 17, 2022, the Supreme Court ordered to protect the portion of the mosque, where the Shivling was claimed to have been found.