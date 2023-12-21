Plea on ASI report on Gyanvapi survey to be heard on January 3

The Varanasi district court on Thursday fixed January 3 as the next date of hearing on three applications, including one by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) seeking an order that a report on the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque should be kept in a sealed cover and not be given to any of the parties unless a personal undertaking on an affidavit is submitted that it will not be leaked to anyone. The AIMC filed another application in the Varanasi district court, urging the court that if it reaches the decision that a copy of the survey report should be given to Jain at his email ID, a copy of the same should also be provided to AIMC counsel Akhlaque Ahmad at his email ID on Gmail. (HT FILE PHOTO)

AIMC, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, filed this application whereas another was filed by four Hindu women plaintiffs’ advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, both on December 18.

“We have prayed to the court that the report on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque should be kept in a sealed cover and should not be given to any of the parties unless a personal undertaking on an affidavit is submitted that it will not be leaked to anyone,” said Akhlaque Ahmad, counsel for AIMC. He said the court fixed January 3 as the next date of hearing.

The AIMC filed another application in the Varanasi district court, urging the court that if it reaches the decision that a copy of the survey report should be given to Jain at his email ID, a copy of the same should also be provided to AIMC counsel Akhlaque Ahmad at his email ID on Gmail.

Ahmad, who filed the application on behalf of the AIMC, said, “On behalf of (four) women plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, their counsel Vishnu Shankar Jain filed an application in the court, urging it that a copy of the survey report should be sent to Jain’s mail id on Gmail. We object to the application. But if the court reaches a decision that the survey report can be sent on mail, we prayed to the court to pass an order to send the ASI survey report on the mail id of counsel for the AIMC also.”

On December 18, Jain filed an application on behalf of the four Hindu women plaintiffs in the Varanasi district court, seeking a copy of the survey report.

“By filing an application, we have prayed to the court to provide a copy of the survey report to us,” Jain said.

On December 18, the ASI filed the Gyanvapi scientic survey report in a sealed packet before the court of district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha, standing government counsel Amit Srivastava, who appeared for the ASI, had said. In another sealed packet, the ASI team submitted a list of objects found during the survey.

On November 2, the ASI informed the court that survey was completed. For preparing the report, the ASI sought 15 days’ time. The court had granted 15 days to the ASI, directing it to submit the report by November 17.

On November 18, the court granted 10 days’ time, ordering the ASI to submit the report on November 28.

On November 28, ASI filed the application seeking three more weeks for filing the report. After hearing its application, the court on November 30 granted 10 days’ time, and directed the ASI to file report by December 11

On December 11, ASI sought a week’s time as the official who had to file the report, took ill. The court granted a week’s time and directed the ASI to file report on December 18.

The Gyanvapi mosque’s scientific survey resumed amid tight security on August 4 after the Allahabad high court on August 3 vacated a stay and gave the go-ahead for the exercise. The Varanasi court had initially ordered the survey on July 21 and asked for submission of the report by August 4.