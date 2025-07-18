Search launched for big cat that killed two villagers in Pilibhit

LUCKNOW The forest department has launched a search for a big cat that reportedly killed two people, including a woman and a farmer in UP’s Pilibhit, and is still wandering in forest areas and fields near human settlements. Forest officials said the animal that killed and attacked people could be a tigress. (Pic for representation)

“A team of officers, veterinary doctors and local DFOs/staff is on the job, ever since these unfortunate incidents occurred,” said Anuradha Vemuri, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), UP.

On Thursday, the big cat killed a woman, Trishna, 50, who was dragged into a field and later her body was found. Villagers refused to hand over the body for a post-mortem examination, after which police and administrative officials reached the spot. Minutes before in the same village (Mandaria), a youth, Neelesh, was also attacked by the tiger but he resisted. As villagers came to his rescue, the animal left the spot which is under Newarea police station. Three days ago, a farmer was killed by the tiger.

“The incident on Thursday is confirmed to be an attack by a big cat that we are searching for,” said Bharat Kumar DK, DFO. Pilibhit.

On Friday, another woman was attacked in Sanjanwa village. According to reports, the big cat crossed Tanakpur road and reached near Binthra village. In the past one week the animal has attacked seven people.

“Drone tracking, including monitoring of animal movement, location through elephants, local surveillance and crowd management, awareness drives with help of district administration are underway on war footing,” said Vemuri.

Officials are now planning to get trained elephants from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) to track the big cat. DTR has ‘Sulochana ‘and ‘Dyna’, two trained elephants that were deployed in Lucknow’s Rehmankheda in January to catch a tiger that created panic among a villagers. Elephants were instrumental in the tranquilisation of the tiger.