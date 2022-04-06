Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Security at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi reviewed
lucknow news

Security at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi reviewed

Uttar Pradesh additional director general (ADG) , security, Vinod Kumar Singh assessed the security arrangements on the sensitive Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises in Mathura in view of the new challenges.
Additional director general (ADG) security Vinod Kumar Singh on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises in Mathura on Tuesday. (HT)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Agra Uttar Pradesh additional director general (ADG) , security, Vinod Kumar Singh reviewed security arrangements on the sensitive Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises in Mathura on Tuesday. Singh held a meeting with officials of security agencies concerned, including CRPF and state police and inspected the arrangements on the spot.

Singh inquired about the security arrangements from police authorities which included SSP Mathura Dr Gaurav Grover.

Later, he attended a meeting at Mathura police lines. “It was a pending meet of the Standing Committee constituted for the security of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque. The arrangements were assessed in view of new challenges and discussion focused on improvements that could be made,” said a senior police official present in the meeting.

There exists a three-tier security system at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi site, with the CRPF assigned security of the innermost red zone while PAC and state police take care of yellow zone. The market area around the structure is manned by Mathura police.

Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque are in a sensitive area and there have been demands from time to time to make a grand temple at this site. Beside this, there are numerous litigations pending in Mathura court ,seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah Mosque and handing over of land to temple authorities for a grand Krishna temple.

More than half a dozen cases have been filed on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in the past two years. The petitioners have challenged the settlement dated 12.10.1968 between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Eidgah, which was part of suit no. 43 of 1967.

Those contesting on behalf of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi allege that the settlement had no legal validity because the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title, was not party to it.

Hemendra Chaturvedi

Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT....view detail

