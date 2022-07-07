Security beefed up in UP for Eid-ul-Azha

LUCKNOW Security and vigilance have been beefed up across the state in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) to be celebrated on Sunday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued special advisories to police chiefs of all 75 districts to ensure peace and maintenance of law and order in their districts. Peace committee meetings are being held at the police station level for this purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The directions will also be enforced during the holy month of Sawan starting from Wednesday (July 13) during which Kanwar yatras (religious trips to Shiva temples) will commence and Sawan Mela will be held in Ayodhya.

The chief minister on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior police and other officials, regarding alertness on Eid-ul-Azha as well as necessary preparations to be made for Kanwar Yatra and Sawan melas to be organised in the coming month.

The CM ordered special arrangements at Vishwanath temple in Varanasi as a huge turn-out is expected this time.

In the meeting, all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, additional director generals / inspector generals (IGs), deputy IGs, police commissioners of four commissionerates and police chiefs of all districts as well as heads of different municipal corporations and boards participated through video conferencing. The CM issued necessary instructions to maintain law and order and ensure peace in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior government official said that the police chiefs of all districts had been issued necessary directions to identify sensitive areas and make necessary arrangements to avoid any law-and-order problem during the festivals. He said some districts like Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Amroha, Sambhal, Ghaziabad and Hapur were categorised as very sensitive and their police chiefs asked to intensify vigil to ensure peace during the festivals and Sawan.

He said a detailed advisory had already been issued with specific directions to not allow qurbani (sacrifice of animals) to be held anywhere other than at traditional places, and to ensure sacrifices were done in covered places. He said the advisory had mentioned that sacrifices in the open and carrying meat in the open may lead to trouble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said that the district police authorities had been asked to ensure no stray animals like bulls, dogs and pigs came near places of worship while namaz was being offered on Sunday (Eid-ul-Azha). He said they had been asked to ensure no prohibited animals were sacrificed in their jurisdictions. Moreover, it was to be ensured that nobody indulged in cow slaughter or in rumours of cow slaughter.

He said the police alertness was required more as Muslim as well Hindu communities would be observing their religious beliefs in the upcoming month and any negligence even in small tiffs may snowball or lead to a major law and order problem. He said the Kanwar Yatra was going on during the month of Sawan hence special care should be taken that there was no flare-up in sensitive areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said that the police authorities had also been directed to ensure proper lighting, water facility and cleanliness at places of worship in coordination with other departments concerned.