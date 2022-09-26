Security upped in Lucknowin view of festive season

Lucknow As the festive season has already begun with Navratri starting on Monday, the administration is preparing to ensure tight security arrangements at various pandals across the city during the Durga Puja celebrations.

A total of 121 puja pandals have been set up throughout the city and as many as 54 Raamleelas and 55 Ravan Dahans will also be held. Enough security arrangements, including 24-hour police deployment in all four zones of the city, had been put in place with the festival season in mind, informed Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP, Lucknow.

Apart from the cops, gram chowkidars, officials of civil defence and members of puja committees have also been roped in to manage the crowd during the festival. A total of 75 UP-112 vehicles, CCTV cameras in strategic locations and fire tenders will be on standby to respond to any emergency situation, as per Kaushik.

According to the press note issued by the Lucknow police, ropes, barricading and a team to manage an unprecedented situation, including divers, have been arranged on the river bank on Dussehra.

DM holds meeting

In view of Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra, an important meeting was convened by the district magistrate (DM) Surya Pal Gangwar and joint commissioner of police (JCP) Piyush Mordia at Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. DCP West, ACP Bazar Khala, officials of the municipal corporation, electricity department and organizers of Durga Puja and Ramleela committees were present in the meeting.

The DM asked the officials to make proper arrangements for fire system at each location besides ambulance and cop deployment. He also asked officials to repair the roads around Ramleela areas as soon as possible if necessary, and requested the LMC to set up mobile toilets on Ramleela ground for the general public.

The quality of the prasad distributed in the form of food and fruits etc. in Ramleelas and puja pandals must be checked, said the DM.

Gangwar directed that the electrical wiring be completed in accordance with the standards and rules. Vehicle parking should be ensured by organising committees. He also directed the Jal Sansthan to make water arrangements at the venues. He asked the LMC to keep Durga Puja pandals and Ramleela places clean and asked puja committees to help with waste management, particularly at fair sites.

JCP Piyush Mordia said that CCTV cameras had been arranged all over the place. The public was expected to cooperate for smooth traffic movement.