Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Sedition law was being used to settle political scores: CPI leader
lucknow news

Sedition law was being used to settle political scores: CPI leader

Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to put on hold the application of sedition law until the government gets the colonial-era law re-examined by a ‘competent forum’.
CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan (File photo)
Published on May 11, 2022 06:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to put on hold the application of sedition law until the government gets the colonial-era law re-examined by a ‘competent forum’. The apex court also stayed the registration of fresh FIRs and ongoing probes into the cases across the country.

Anjaan said the law was being used indiscriminately to settle political scores by central and state government agencies in recent times.

“I welcome the move. During the last five years, the Centre and BJP-ruled states have used the law against their political adversaries without any substantial grounds,” Anjaan said.

Anjaan added that people who were detained and harassed should be compensated to restore their image in society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP