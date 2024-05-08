Seeking votes for Rajnath, Pathak cites Centre’s schemes for poor

Lucknow: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday listed various schemes of the Modi government for the poor and under privileged section of society at a public meeting organised by the Scheduled Caste -Schedule Tribe cell of the BJP. Pathak also spoke about the action taken by the Yogi government against mafia. (HT FILE)

Addressing the gathering at the Khajua Bal Ram Lila ground, Sudershan Colony, Pathak urged people to vote for union defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is seeking re-election for the third time.

He pointed out the PM Awas Yojana, toilets, Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes of the union government. “Rajnath Singh has fulfilled Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream of making Lucknow a world class city,” said Pathak. He also pointed out the upgradation of the Lucknow airport.

Pathak also spoke about the action taken by the Yogi government against mafia.

District president of the party Anand Dwivedi stated that the country’s economy had improved under PM Modi .

Dwivedi drew attention to the grand opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya and Ujjwala scheme for women under which the union government had provided LPG cylinders to the poor.

Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal warned people against the opposition’s campaign to defame the Modi government on the issue of reservation.

“The opposition is misleading people that if the Modi government is voted back to power again then it will revoke reservation,” said Brij Lal, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

He urged people to not be duped by such claims of the opposition.