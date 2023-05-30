Ayodhya seers back Brij Bhushan, seek amendment to Pocso Act

LUCKNOW Coming out in support of outgoing president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, seers in Ayodhya on Monday said the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was being misused and needed to be amended urgently. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. (File Photo)

Interacting with media persons, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Brij Bhushan was being harassed.

“Innocent people are being harassed by misusing the Pocso Act. Fake allegations are being levelled against them, especially seers, mahants and politicians,” said Das.

Brij Bhushan Saran Singh is a living example of this harassment, Das added.

Singh will hold a public meeting at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on June 5 in which saints are likely to take part.

“Seers will demand amendment to Pocso Act at a public awareness rally at Ayodhya’s Ram Katha Park on June 5. Former judges and legal experts will take part in the rally,” said Das.

Seers from Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan and Haridwar will also attend the rally, said Laxman Kiladhish Mahant Maithilisharan Maharaj.

Mahant Gaurishankar Das of Hanuman Garhi lauded efforts by Brij Bhushan to take wrestling to new heights. He also dubbed as fake all allegations of sexual harassment against the BJP MP from Kaiserganj parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, the Ram Mandir Construction Committee on Monday reviewed the ongoing construction work of Ram temple. Chairman Nripendra Misra presided over the meeting. Engineers of Larsen & Toubro apprised Misra of the construction work.