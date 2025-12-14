Search
Selection of team, poll challenges to be on new UP BJP chief’s agenda

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 04:44 am IST

The present organisational structure of the state BJP comprises 18 vice-presidents, seven general secretaries, 16 state secretaries and a treasurer.

Once the new state BJP president takes charge, organisational changes are expected as the party gears up for the MLC (graduate and teachers’ constituency) polls as well as the panchayat elections next year and the litmus test of the 2027 state assembly polls. The new state BJP chief is likely to prefer to have his team in place for these challenges.

“The party’s organisational structure is in for an overhaul except the important post of state general secretary (organisation),” a senior BJP leader said.

Apart from this, six regional presidents and presidents of various organisations (morchas) of the party are also likely to be changed.

Those holding their post for the past several years are likely to be given another responsibility. New faces are also likely to be inducted in the party organisation.

While senior party spokespersons are slated for promotions, new ones will be selected to represent the party.

At present there is one media incharge, four media co-incharges and 16 state spokespersons in the BJP.

“It is the prerogative of the new state president of the party to select his team. Some office bearers will be changed and some party leaders will be given responsibilities in the new team headed by the new state president,” said Hero Bajpai, state spokesperson, BJP.

STATE CABINET RESHUFFLE ON CARDS?

After the appointment of the new state president, the state council of ministers headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath may also see a reshuffle, most probably after Makar Sankranti in mid-January.

“A state cabinet reshuffle is overdue. This might take place soon next year,” said a BJP leader.

NEW ROLE LIKELY FOR OUTGOING STATE BJP CHIEF

The outgoing state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary is likely to be inducted into the state government when the cabinet reshuffle takes place.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Selection of team, poll challenges to be on new UP BJP chief’s agenda
