Self-reliant development key in UP govt’s budget for FY 2021-22

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented a ₹5.5 lakh crore budget for 2021-22 that proposed new schemes worth ₹27,598.40 crore in the next financial year, but no new taxes despite the state facing a high deficit.

The state’s first paperless budget, unveiled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aims at “empowering different sections” with “self-reliance, integrated and inclusive development,” the Yogi Adityanath government said.

It comes a year ahead of the 2022 assembly elections and marks an increase of around ₹37,000 crore from the previous year’s budget size.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna began his budget address by referring to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the relief work carried out in its aftermath and how the country and its people had overcome difficulties under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Following our efforts, economy activity is gaining momentum,” Khanna said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his ministers and members of the BJP thumped the desks repeatedly in the state assembly as Khanna read out the announcements and promises in his 45-page address.

The state cabinet, at its meeting held at the chief minister’s residence, approved the budget before it was presented in the state assembly. “The state government is sensitive towards the problems of farmers, women, youths, entrepreneurs and labourers,” said Khanna, making allocations for various infrastructure development projects.

A sum of ₹101 crore has been earmarked for an upcoming airport in Ayodhya that has been named Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport. A sum of ₹300 crore has been set aside for the construction of approach roads to the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.

“...A lot of promises have been made though more new schemes may have been announced in a large-sized budget,” said Yashvir Tyagi, a former professor in department of economics at Lucknow University.

