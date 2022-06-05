Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Selling plots in govt schemes: Fraudster held for duping people by forging papers

The police arrested a conman involved in duping gullible people by selling them abandoned plots of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), on Sunday, police officials said
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

They said the accused was arrested from his Aliganj residence in connection with an FIR lodged at Gomti Nagar police station around six months ago. He was at large since the FIR was lodged.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Ghan Shyam Kumar Verma, 46, a resident of Shahjahanpur, but was living in a house in Lucknow’s Sector Q, Aliganj, for many years. The section officer of the LDA, Ashok Kumar Singh, had lodged an FIR against him under Indian Penal Code sections 419 for impersonation, 420 for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, 467 for forgery of will, 468 for forgery for purpose of cheating, and 471 for using forged documents.

The complainant alleged that he sold a LDA plot in Priyadarshi Scheme on Sitapur Road, posing as its owner and preparing a fake registry of it. He said the accused procured 43 lakh for selling the same plot. He said the accused has been involved in similar frauds in the past and has duped people assuring them of plots in different schemes of the LDA across the city.

The police said they are trying to ascertain details of other cases registered against the accused.

