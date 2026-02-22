Semiconductor project a milestone for state’s transformation: Yogi

Once notorious for lawlessness, Jewar now becoming electronics hub and jewel not only of UP but also of the entire India , says CM Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at the ceremony. (ANI PHOTO)

Once notorious for lawlessness, the Jewar area is becoming an electronics hub, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of India Chip Pvt Ltd, the HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture project, in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Uttar Pradesh. It is North India’s first semiconductor project with an investment of over ₹3,700 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony via video conference. Adityanath described the project as a milestone for the state’s industrial transformation.

The semiconductor project is not just an industrial unit, but also a symbol of the technological self-reliance of New India and New Uttar Pradesh, he said.

This project will establish Uttar Pradesh on the global semiconductor map, he added.

“During the previous governments, the Jewar area was plagued by lawlessness and insecurity. People would not leave their homes in the evening. Now, this area is becoming an electronics hub. It’s a matter of vision and knowledge. Uttar Pradesh is now known for dream investments. With everyone’s positive cooperation, Jewar’s development is progressing rapidly,” said Yogi.

“Today, the same Jewar region is emerging as the Jewar of not only Uttar Pradesh but of India,” he said.

“This is Uttar Pradesh’s first display driver semiconductor assembly and test unit. Through transparency, trust-based governance and regulatory reforms, Uttar Pradesh is being established as a dream destination for investors,” Adityanath said.

“Uttar Pradesh has ensured development with “scale and speed.” After assuming office in 2014, the Prime Minister promoted the concept of “Ease of Doing Business,” creating an environment of healthy competition among states. Similarly, after forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, a strong ecosystem of “Fearless Business” and “Trust of Doing Business” has been established,” the chief minister said.

“The participation of over 110 countries and nearly 1 million people at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam (in New Delhi) demonstrates India’s progress towards technological leadership,” the chief minister said.

He recalled that at Semicon India 2025, the Prime Minister had said, “Oil was black gold, but chips are digital diamonds.”

He stated that the security and growth of the 21st-century economy depend on chip-based technology, and this visionary thinking is giving India a new direction today.

He stated that this joint venture between HCL and Foxconn is extremely significant. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the contributions of Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jitin Prasada.

Yogi has transformed UP: Vaishnaw

Describing Uttar Pradesh as the leading state in law and order, connectivity, and infrastructure, Union IT and electronics minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the chief minister’s efforts have transformed the face of Uttar Pradesh.

It is a historic occasion as the foundation stone for the first semiconductor plant in Uttar Pradesh is being laid in Jewar, he said, adding this plant will produce 36 million chips a month.

HCL, Foxconn express gratitude

to Centre, state govt

HCL Group chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra thanked Centre and the state government.

“This project marks a new chapter in HCL Group’s growth journey and further strengthens our contribution to India’s technology and manufacturing ecosystem,” she said.

Addressing chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she said, “He has demonstrated how decisive action can drive change. Uttar Pradesh is a prime example of this.”

In his address, Bob Chen, president of Foxconn’s Semiconductor Business Group, said, “This joint venture is a great example of our manufacturing, operating, and localization in India. Our BOL business model supports the local community.”