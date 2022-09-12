Senior citizens enjoy, dance at Grandparents’ Day celebrations

On the occasion of Grandparents’ Day on Sunday, a young team of Motivagers Club, Lucknow organised a special programme at a restaurant in Gomti Nagar to felicitate the senior citizens of the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The elders participated in several games, quiz, and music competitions.

Club’s founding members Astha Singh and Rachit Singh along with the volunteers Akarshika and Saumya, welcomed the senior citizens on this special day by giving handmade cards with heart warming messages written on it.

As the tagline of Motivagers Club suggests, ‘Dil Abhi Jawaan Hai,’ all the senior citizens danced with abandon, oblivious of their age.

During the ‘Guess the Slogan Game,’ people were told a brand’s tagline and then asked to guess the brand’s name. While a few senior citizens shared stories of their grandparents and special memories associated with them, many others discussed their relationship with their grandchildren.

“This event was held to bridge the gap between the senior citizens and youth. In today’s scenario, not everyone spends time with their grandparents. But today’s youth should definitely share some moments with them,” said Gaurav Chhabra, the founder of the club.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}