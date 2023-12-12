Senior Cong leaders to take part in ‘UP Jodo Yatra’: Ajay Rai

All senior Congress leaders from the state will take part in the ‘UP Jodo Yatra’ that the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) will launch from Shakambhari Devi in Saharanpur to Naimisharanya in Sitapur on December 20, 2023, to connect with the people of the state ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said UPCC president Ajay Rai.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai . (HT file)

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said senior party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge would be invited to take part in the yatra and they may participate in yatra to strengthen the Congress in the state.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of senior party leaders who included party’s former MPs and sitting and former legislators on Tuesday. Announcing the launch of the yatra at a press conference, UPCC president Ajay Rai said, “We will take the resolve for the UP Jodo Yatra at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on December 15 and later proceed to Saharanpur. This is being done to avoid the “kharmas” (inauspicious time) time beginning December 16.”

Asked whether senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge will take part in the yatra, he said, “We will get cooperation of all the senior leaders.” The yatra was earlier deferred due to elections to urban local bodies in the state. He said after being launched at Shakumbhara Devi on December 20, the yatra will continue for nearly 25 days.

“We may take a holy dip at the Naimisharanya on Makar Sankranti,” Rai added. Those aware of the development said the ‘UP Jodo Yatra’ would connect with the religious places of other communities as well and the party leaders would offer prayers at a ‘dargah’ near Gangoh.