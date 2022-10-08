Senior leaders visit Mulayam Singh’s family at Gurugram hospital

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak were among the many prominent political figures who on Friday visited Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, where Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted after his health condition deteriorated on October 2.

The latest official health bulletin issued by the hospital, which was also tweeted by the SP, read: “Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s condition is still critical and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialist doctors.”

The leaders met the former chief minister’s family members, including his son Akhilesh Yadav, and inquired about Mulayam Singh’s health condition.

In a tweet in Hindi, the defence minister said: “Visited Medanta hospital in Gurugram today and asked about the health of former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed that he gets well soon.”

Pathak, in a tweet about his visit to the hospital, said he met the family members of the former chief minister and wished for the latter’s early recovery. He also shared online a picture of him with Mulayam Singh’s cousin and SP chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. Ram Gopal reportedly expressed gratitude for the support of the UP government to the family.

On Sunday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken with senior doctors at Medanta and inquired about Mulayam Singh’s health condition.

Other politicians who visited the former CM’s family at the hospital are state assembly speaker Satish Mahana, Satpal Malik, Om Prakash Chautala, Acharya Pramod Krishnam and Pramod Tiwari

3 Bareilly corporators offer to donate kidney to MSY

Three SP corporators from Bareilly have written to the SP chief and Mulayam Singh’s son Akhilesh Yadav and the director of the hospital offering to donate their kidney, if required, to the party founder. Gaurav Saxena, Shamim Ahmed and Raees Abbasi have offered to help by donating their kidneys to Mulayam Singh.

Gaurav Saxena, who also held prayers in Bareilly for Mulayam’s health, said it would be a matter of pride for him to donate a kidney to the SP founder. Mulayam’s kidneys and lungs have not been functioning well.

Meanwhile, despite an appeal by the party asking its cadres not to visit the hospital, UP Bhawan in Delhi has been witnessing scores of party leaders, including MLAs and MLCs, wanting to meet Akhilesh and Ram Gopal at the hospital.